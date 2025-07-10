Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Cannes, France

1 BHK
12
2 BHK
7
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/10
Residence in the California enclosed luxury area with a park, swimming pool and golf club. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go