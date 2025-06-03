Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Cannes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Cannes, France

1 BHK
7
2 BHK
5
3 BHK
14
4 BHK
6
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 4/7
Elegant residence surrounded by a garden, 10 minutes from the sea and the Croisette embankme…
$387,092
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Premiumazur
Languages
Русский, Français
4 bedroom apartment in Cannes, France
4 bedroom apartment
Cannes, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 8/9
Apartment in a new luxury residence, 122 m2 terrace. With its 3 buildings and apartments fro…
$1,32M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ADRIONIKA CONSULTING
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go