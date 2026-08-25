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Apartments for sale in Calvados, France

;
Bayeux
73
Caen
56
Ifs
8
Lisieux
4
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133 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$352 896
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2 bedroom apartment in Trouville sur Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Trouville sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
At the heights of the seaside resort of Trouville, exceptional living space will provide you…
$602 858
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$456 085
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$294 661
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
| Apartments
$276 883
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3 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$446 674
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$383 431
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$358 043
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$354 743
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$369 313
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$404 659
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$285 830
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$395 817
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
| Apartments
$240 632
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 1
| Apartments
$360 541
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4 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
| Apartments
$424 098
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
| Apartments
$235 984
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3 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
3 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$355 684
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1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$264 602
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$314 274
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Floor 2
| Apartments
$363 678
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
| Apartments
$354 232
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2 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
2 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 48 m²
| Apartments
$369 011
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3 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$360 309
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3 bedroom apartment in Trouville sur Mer, France
3 bedroom apartment
Trouville sur Mer, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
At the heights of the seaside resort of Trouville, exceptional living space will provide you…
$602 858
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1 bedroom apartment in Ifs, France
1 bedroom apartment
Ifs, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2
The apartment is located at the gates of Cana and less than half an hour from the beaches in…
$187 532
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3 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$438 761
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3 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
3 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$490 385
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2 bedroom apartment in Caen, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caen, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 3
| Apartments
$282 693
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1 bedroom apartment in Sommervieu, France
1 bedroom apartment
Sommervieu, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$375 576
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Property types in Calvados

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Calvados, France

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