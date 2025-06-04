Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Cachan, France

19 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$130,336
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 6
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$98,181
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$139,491
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$122,440
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$110,196
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$159,745
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 3
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$130,794
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$134,341
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 6
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$111,341
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$133,197
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$124,157
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 3
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$115,804
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 1
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$138,575
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$132,968
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$114,430
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$133,769
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 1
Convenient and practical, this student living space in Kashan has quality storage facilities…
$134,341
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 5
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$113,744
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Cachan, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Cachan, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 4
Located in the heart of the campus, this living space is close to famous university centers.…
$134,112
Leave a request
