  France
  France
  Residential
  Bretigny-sur-Orge
  Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France

19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€266,500
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€276,800
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€209,000
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€206,000
2 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
2 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€232,000
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 59 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€270,200
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€289,800
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,900
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€288,300
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€295,000
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€294,000
3 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
3 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€311,600
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,700
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€346,900
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 80 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€353,100
4 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
4 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€379,900
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 117 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€486,900
5 room apartment in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
5 room apartment
Bretigny-sur-Orge, France
Rooms 5
Area 116 m²
Date of delivery of the facility: Q4 2023  In Epinje-sur-Orzh, in the future area of Croix R…
€483,800
