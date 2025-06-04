Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bethune, France

1 bedroom apartment in Bethune, France
1 bedroom apartment
Bethune, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
A residential area for the elderly is halfway between Arras and Lille. 600 m from Bethune Hy…
$196,362
3 bedroom apartment in Bethune, France
3 bedroom apartment
Bethune, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
A residential area for the elderly is halfway between Arras and Lille. 600 m from Bethune Hy…
$332,460
Properties features in Bethune, France

