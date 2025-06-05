Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Beausoleil
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Beausoleil, France

сommercial property
21
Investment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Investment 42 m² in Beausoleil, France
Investment 42 m²
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/3
An apartment for your children and grandchildren in a 20-minute walk from Monaco for half th…
$226,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go