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Pool Apartments for sale in Beausoleil, France

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4 bedroom apartment in Avenue Prince Rainier III Monaco, France
4 bedroom apartment
Avenue Prince Rainier III Monaco, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 1/4
Ideally located, the residence is a 15-minute walk from Monaco. The residence will feature a…
$1,87M
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Agency
Habita
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