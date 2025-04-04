Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Beausoleil, France

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Beausoleil, France
1 bedroom apartment
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3
We offer you an exceptional apartment located in Beausoleil, in a prestigious modern area, c…
$658,840
Condo 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Intercom, with Air conditioner in Beausoleil, France
Condo 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Intercom, with Air conditioner
Beausoleil, France
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 4/6
Discover a new prestigious address in Beausoleil, a highly sought-after town on the French R…
$2,05M
