Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Balma
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Balma, France

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartment in Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
€340,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
€340,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balma, France
2 room apartment
Balma, France
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
€245,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
Rooms 3
Area 84 m²
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
€316,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balma, France
3 room apartment
Balma, France
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Domaine Val Rose Domaine Val Rose à Montrabé, proche de Toulouse, propose des appartements a…
€305,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir