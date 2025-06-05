Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Antibes
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Antibes, France

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
1 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex surrounded by forest, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France The residential …
$293,434
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 5
New sea view apartments in Juan les Pins, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France A modern residential…
$410,912
2 bedroom apartment in Antibes, France
2 bedroom apartment
Antibes, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
New residential complex 800 m from the beach, Antibes, Cote d'Azur, France In the center of…
$507,138
