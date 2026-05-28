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Pool Apartments for sale in Antibes, France

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1 BHK
9
2 BHK
44
3 BHK
34
4 BHK
9
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Route du Bord de Mer, France
2 bedroom apartment
Route du Bord de Mer, France
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/4
An apartment with a terrace in an elite residence with a pool and garden, close to the sea a…
$455,552
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Agency
Habita
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