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Residential properties for sale in Allier, France

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1 property total found
Castle 30 rooms in Nizerolles, France
Castle 30 rooms
Nizerolles, France
Rooms 30
Area 1 200 m²
Article: ART2547Historic CastleCastle 30 rooms 20 bedrooms 1200 m2The castle, originally bui…
$13,95M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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