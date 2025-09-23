  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complexe résidentiel

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$135,800
;
9
ID: 28077
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2026
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

A new condominium on Bang Tao Beach from one of Thailand's largest developers.

The complex consists of three eight-story buildings with a total of 545 apartments.

The excellent location and project concept make it an excellent option for living or renting.

The apartments feature stylish designs and well-thought-out layouts with spacious terraces.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 400 m
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2
  • Bathrooms: 1 - 2
  • Living area: 25 m² - 50 m²

Income: Actual rental income (management company)
Included in the price: finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners

Interest-free installment plan until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q3 2026.

Facilities:

  • Lobby
  • Swimming pool
  • Rooftop lounge
  • Gym
  • And much more

Localisation sur la carte

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande

Posez toutes vos questions
