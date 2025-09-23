Complexe résidentiel Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

Remote control

Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

Rental pool participation available

Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

Three swimming pools

Lounge areas

Coworking space

Kids' club

Gym

Bar and restaurant

Outdoor terrace for relaxation

Underground parking and guest parking

24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.