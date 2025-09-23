  1. Realting.com
  2. Thaïlande
  3. Choeng Thale
  4. Complexe résidentiel Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Complexe résidentiel Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$177,000
BTC
2.1053798
ETH
110.3519548
USDT
174 997.1575320
* Le prix est à titre indicatif
selon le taux de change 16/04/2025
;
7
Laisser une demande
ID: 28071
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 23/09/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Thaïlande
  • État
    Phuket
  • Région
    Thalang
  • Ville
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • Classe
    Classe
    Classe premium
  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2027
  • Options de finition
    Options de finition
    Аvec finition

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym
  • Zone clôturée
  • Ascenseur

En plus

  • Société de gestion
  • Dépistage en ligne
  • Transaction à distance

À propos du complexe

Bamboo Forest is a new premium residential complex in the prestigious Bang Tao area, close to Layan Beach and Bang Tao (1.5 km).

This Mediterranean-style complex consists of three 7-story buildings, containing 135 units – studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, ranging from 41 m² to 247 m².

All apartments are offered turnkey with a smart home system:

  • Remote control
  • Quick adjustment of climate control, lighting, and security

International schools, kindergartens, shops, cafes, restaurants, Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy transport access.

Investment opportunities:

  • Rental pool participation available
  • Guaranteed return: (terms will be discussed individually)

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Infrastructure:

  • Three swimming pools
  • Lounge areas
  • Coworking space
  • Kids' club
  • Gym
  • Bar and restaurant
  • Outdoor terrace for relaxation
  • Underground parking and guest parking
  • 24/7 security

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Localisation sur la carte

Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande

Calculateur d'hypothèque

Taux d'intérêt, %
Durée du prêt, années
Coût de la propriété
Acompte, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Veuillez noter! Vous avez modifié le paramètre de coût de propriété en {{ differentPrice }}%. Cela affecte la pertinence du calcul des mensualités pour le bien actuel. Retour
Taux d'intérêt
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Taux d'intérêt
Montant du prêt
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Montant du prêt
Période
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("année", "années") }}
Période
Paiement mensuel
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Paiement mensuel
Complexes similaires
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools in the picturesque area of Kamala, Phuket, Thailand
Kamala, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,09M
Complexe résidentiel New residence with swimming pools, a water park and a co-working area, Layan, Phuket, Thailand
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$144,163
Complexe résidentiel Skypark Elara
Choeng Thale, Thaïlande
depuis
$262,925
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas at 300 meters from the sea, in the prestigious area of Samui, Thailand
Baan Plai Laem, Thaïlande
depuis
$360,177
Complexe résidentiel New complex of villas with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Pattaya, Thailand
Pattaya, Thaïlande
depuis
$247,251
Vous regardez
Complexe résidentiel Premium class complex Bamboo Forest near Bang Tao beach.
Ban Bang Thao, Thaïlande
depuis
$177,000
Posez toutes vos questions
Laissez votre demande
Merci! Votre demande a été acceptée
Je suis intéressé par la propriété de votre annonce. Je souhaite plus d'informations sur la propriété. Quelles sont les conditions d'achat pour les étrangers ? Je souhaite visiter un appartement/une maison. Je souhaite être informé du prix total (TTC, frais d'agence, etc.). Est-il possible d'acheter avec un prêt/hypothèque ?
Dos Laisser une demande
Autres complexes
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Complexe résidentiel Complex of villas with swimming pools, lounge areas and clubhouses, Bangkok, Thailand
Bangkok, Thaïlande
depuis
$1,60M
La résidence de luxe moderne se compose de 106 villas de 3 étages avec piscines.Caractéristiques:2 clubsParcSalles de séjoursalle à mangerClub de vinsSalle de réunionterrasse à mangerpiscinesjacuzziClub pour enfantsespace de coworkingcentre de spaSalle de sportEmplacement et infrastructure à…
Agence
TRANIO
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Complexe résidentiel Laguna Park 2
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$538,495
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2023
Nombre d'étages 3
Laguna Park 2 is a modern-style townhouse project and villa consisting of 53 residential units - 28 townhouses and 25 villas. The project is located at: 390/1 ถน น รี สุน ทร Tambon Choeng Thale, Thalang District, Phuket 83110, Thailand, among tropical greenery. The project is located n…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Afficher tout Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Complexe résidentiel The Ozone Lagunia Condominium
Phuket, Thaïlande
depuis
$165,699
Options de finition Аvec finition
L'année de construction 2024
Nombre d'étages 8
LE MEILLEUR IMMOBILIER DE 40 000 $ EN TAÏLANDE ! APPELEZ ! CONSULTATION GRATUITE. Vous envisagez un achat immobilier en Thaïlande ? Nous vous aiderons à choisir un objet GRATUIT, à organiser une transaction sûre avec le promoteur ! - immobilier exclusif ; - assistance à l'organisation du dé…
Agence
DDA Real Estate
Laisser une demande
Realting.com
Aller