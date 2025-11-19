  1. Realting.com
  4. Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble ONE Flat

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble ONE Flat

Moscou, Russie
depuis
$617,818
;
12
ID: 32882
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 4160840
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 19/11/2025

Emplacement

Afficher sur la carte
  • Pays
    Russie
  • État
    District fédéral central
  • Ville
    Moscou
  • Métro
    Delovoy Tsentr (~ 300 m)
  • Métro
    Mezhdunarodnaya (~ 600 m)
  • Métro
    Vystavochnaya (~ 300 m)

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2030
  • Nombre d'étages
    Nombre d'étages
    90

À propos du complexe

Sales Launch for Apartments in ONE – Russia's Most Innovative Skyscraper. Located in Moscow's most prestigious business district – Moscow-City. Now available: a 2 room apartment with a total area of 79.2 m² on the 38 floor. The new premium residential complex, ONE, is situated in the very heart of Russia's business life – Moscow-City, a symbol of modern energy, ambition, and a magnet for the world's leading corporations and investors. ONE enjoys an unparalleled location near key transport arteries – the Third Ring Road, the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass, and the Moskva River embankment, just 10 minutes from the Kremlin. Here, breathtaking architecture meets impeccable comfort and world-class hotel-style services. In its visual design, the prestigious ONE complex comprises two vertical towers connected at their base and summit. Its sculptural form draws inspiration from the famous Möbius strip, a concept masterfully interpreted by the project's architects. ONE rises 90 floors high. The panoramic windows in every apartment frame stunning city views, stretching from the historic center to the capital's dynamically evolving modern districts. On the 85th floor, you will find the Sky Garden – Europe's highest park, a natural oasis in the clouds. These lush green spaces are integrated directly next to the residences, creating an atmosphere of tranquility and harmony within the metropolis. Soaring on the 83rd floor is the Sky Bridge – a glass walkway connecting the two towers of the complex. It offers a unique opportunity to admire unparalleled, bird's-eye views of the capital. A defining feature of the complex is its infrastructure, designed on the All-in-One principle. Residents have access to a private club with lounges, a private cinema, a billiards room, dedicated workspaces, and a state-of-the-art fitness center. ONE also features a boutique retail gallery and a premium gastro-cluster, offering unique culinary experiences from around the globe. Key Features of the Complex: — Europe's highest Sky Garden on the 85th floor — The tallest skyscraper in Moscow-City, standing at 379 m — Floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows in all apartments — Smart engineering and five-star hotel-level service — All-in-One private club infrastructure — A three-level parking garage with EV charging stations — 24/7 security and concierge service Location Highlights: — 1 minute to the Third Ring Road (TTK) — 2 minutes to the Moskva River embankment — Walking distance from 'Delovoy Tsentr' Metro Station — 2 minutes to the high-speed Kutuzovsky Avenue bypass — 10 minutes to the Kremlin — 5 minutes to the Government Building (White House)
Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 32.7 – 60.9
Prix ​​par m², USD 15,222 – 23,674
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 617,818 – 1,02M
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 67.2 – 93.4
Prix ​​par m², USD 13,518 – 16,440
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 1,01M – 1,49M
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 97.1 – 103.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 16,952 – 17,976
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 1,72M – 1,80M

Localisation sur la carte

Moscou, Russie
Éducation
Soins de santé

