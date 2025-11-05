  1. Realting.com
  Complexe résidentiel Villas in the new complex Tivat

Complexe résidentiel Villas in the new complex Tivat

Tivat, Monténégro
depuis
$805,597
;
13
ID: 32820
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
In CRM: 1942
ID du nouveau bâtiment sur le site Internet de l'entreprise
Dernière actualisation: 05/11/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Monténégro
  • Région
    Municipalité de Tivat
  • Ville
    Tivat

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

En plus

  • Octroi d'un permis de séjour

À propos du complexe

New object for sale – villas in Tivat.

 

House area - 230 m2

On the three floors - 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms

Land area – 410 m2

Panoramic view of the mountains and the sea.

To the sea – 500 m, to the city center – 700 m.

 

The price includes:
1. Interior finishing – parquet/ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted any color at choice.
2. Full exterior finishing – façade, roof, drains.
3. All engineering systems – electrics due to the project, canalization, water supply, a one-piece boiler for the house, inverter – multisplit air conditioners in the rooms, warm floor in the bathroom and common areas (except bedrooms), ventilation system, video surveillance.
4. Bathrooms – ceramic tiles, sanitary ware.
5. Terrace in front of the house, parking, walkway to the entrance to the house.
6. Basic landscaping on the project, fence around the perimeter of the site.

 

Panoramic view of the sea and the city, which will not be blocked by the new buildings.

Plot in a cozy place without tourist traffic.

The location of the villas takes into account owner’s need for privacy.

 

In 8 minutes on a footpath you can walk from the villa to the pier and the center of Tivat. Distance to the sea – 500 m., to Porto Montenegro – 1 km., to the city center – 700 m. Within walking distance there are shops, restaurants and places for promenade.

 

Thanks to a new residential quarter and Porto Montenegro marina, Tivat is becoming a part of the international family of luxury resorts. The city has everything you need for a comfortable stay and life: trendy shops, a promenade, equipped beaches, bars and restaurants, parks and schools.

 

The road to Kotor and Budva will take only 20-30 minutes.

Tivat, Monténégro
