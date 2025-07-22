  1. Realting.com
  2. Égypte
  3. Al Hadaba
  4. Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada

Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada

Al Hadaba, Égypte
depuis
$97,166
;
14
ID: 27109
Nouvel identifiant de bâtiment sur Realting
Dernière actualisation: 22/07/2025

Emplacement

  • Pays
    Égypte
  • État
    Mer-Rouge
  • Ville
    Al Hadaba

Caractéristiques de la propriété

Paramètres de propriété

  • L'année de construction
    L'année de construction
    2025

Détails intérieurs

Caractéristiques du système de sécurité:

  • Sécurité

Éléments extérieurs

Caractéristiques du parking:

  • Parking

Caractéristiques extérieures:

  • Piscine
  • Gym

À propos du complexe

About the Project:
Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, panoramic sea views, and prime location just 400 meters from the Red Sea. Situated in the upscale Al Kawthar district, this under-construction development offers spacious, ready-to-move-in apartments within a secure and well-connected community.
Key Points:

  • Mediterranean-inspired design with sea views

  • Prime location just 400 meters from the beach

  • Spacious layouts with premium finishes

  • Ideal for personal use or investment

  • Close to shops, cafés, and airport access
     

 

Available Apartment Types:
All units are delivered finished and ready for immediate use.

  • Studio

  • 1-Bedroom Apartments

  • 2-Bedroom Apartments

  • 3-Bedroom Apartments
     

 

Location Highlights:
Centrally located in Hurghada’s Al Kawthar district with direct access to beaches and urban amenities.

  • 400 meters to the Red Sea Beaches

  • 8 minutes to Hurghada International Airport

  • Walking distance to cafés, restaurants, and retail

  • Direct access to Aldau Village Mall

Facilities:
Aldau Heights offers premium facilities designed to support resort-style living year-round.

  • Swimming pools and landscaped gardens

  • Private beach access

  • Children’s playgrounds

  • Spa and fitness center

  • 24/7 concierge and gated security

  • Underground parking

  • Onsite retail and Aldau Village Mall

Payment Options:
Aldau Heights offers a 30% down payment with installments available for up to 7 years.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Equipements dans le complexe
Appartements
Surface, m²
Prix ​​par m², USD
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD
Appartements 1 chambre
Surface, m² 58.0 – 71.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,301 – 1,675
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 92,397 – 97,166
Appartements 2 chambres
Surface, m² 111.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,291
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 143,265
Appartements 3 chambres
Surface, m² 168.0
Prix ​​par m², USD 1,440
Prix ​​de l'appartement, USD 241,937

Localisation sur la carte

Al Hadaba, Égypte

