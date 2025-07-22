Appartement dans un nouvel immeuble EG-101 Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada

About the Project:
Aldau Heights redefines modern coastal living in Hurghada with its Mediterranean-inspired architecture, panoramic sea views, and prime location just 400 meters from the Red Sea. Situated in the upscale Al Kawthar district, this under-construction development offers spacious, ready-to-move-in apartments within a secure and well-connected community.
Key Points:
Mediterranean-inspired design with sea views
Prime location just 400 meters from the beach
Spacious layouts with premium finishes
Ideal for personal use or investment
Close to shops, cafés, and airport access
Available Apartment Types:
All units are delivered finished and ready for immediate use.
Studio
1-Bedroom Apartments
2-Bedroom Apartments
3-Bedroom Apartments
Location Highlights:
Centrally located in Hurghada’s Al Kawthar district with direct access to beaches and urban amenities.
400 meters to the Red Sea Beaches
8 minutes to Hurghada International Airport
Walking distance to cafés, restaurants, and retail
Direct access to Aldau Village Mall
Facilities:
Aldau Heights offers premium facilities designed to support resort-style living year-round.
Swimming pools and landscaped gardens
Private beach access
Children’s playgrounds
Spa and fitness center
24/7 concierge and gated security
Underground parking
Onsite retail and Aldau Village Mall
Payment Options:
Aldau Heights offers a 30% down payment with installments available for up to 7 years.
About Us:
