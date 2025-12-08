  1. Realting.com
  3. PERCENT&CO DUBAI REAL ESTATE

PERCENT&CO DUBAI REAL ESTATE

Art of Living Mall, 2nd Floor, Al Barsha 2, Dubai, UAE
Agence immobilière
Moins d'un mois
English, Русский
percentco.ae/
À propos de l'agence

PERCENT&CO REAL ESTATE
Licensed real estate agency in Dubai. We work directly with top developers.
Our services are completely free for buyers of primary market properties.
Buying through our agency is more profitable than buying directly from the developer.

We help investors purchase properties at early stages of construction with the best discounts and exclusive conditions.

+30–50% price growth during construction
Guaranteed rental income after completion
Flexible payment plans from developers
Access to off-market offers

Total Closed Deals: $1.7 billion
Average Client ROI: 15%

Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 07:12
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Dubai)
Lundi
09:00 - 21:00
Mardi
09:00 - 21:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 21:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 21:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 21:00
Samedi
09:00 - 21:00
Dimanche
09:00 - 21:00
Nos agents en Émirats arabes unis
Mair Teza
Mair Teza
491 propriété
