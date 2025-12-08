PERCENT&CO DUBAI REAL ESTATE

PERCENT&CO REAL ESTATE
Licensed real estate agency in Dubai. We work directly with top developers.
Our services are completely free for buyers of primary market properties.
Buying through our agency is more profitable than buying directly from the developer.
We help investors purchase properties at early stages of construction with the best discounts and exclusive conditions.
+30–50% price growth during construction
Guaranteed rental income after completion
Flexible payment plans from developers
Access to off-market offers
Total Closed Deals: $1.7 billion
Average Client ROI: 15%