PRO TEAM ESTATE

Turquie, Muratpasa
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2014
Sur la plateforme
9 mois
Langues
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Site web
proteamestate.ru
À propos de l'agence

We are a licensed real estate agency operating in Turkey since 2014. All these years we have been providing a full range of real estate services: sale, purchase, rental of residential and commercial real estate.Experienced managers of our company are well proficient not only in construction and real estate trends, but also have analytical knowledge that helps them select investment-friendly properties for our clients who come to us for profitable investments.

And for those who are ready to move, live or have a long vacation, we have formed our own universal system for providing high-quality after-sales services and we can safely say that this is what distinguishes us from others and what binds us to our job.  For these reasons, we are appreciated and many clients come back to us lots of times. We are in touch 24 hours with our clients, not only in the process of selection and registration, but also after the transaction.

The main task of the company is to find the most profitable solution in the choice of real estate for each client, as well as to provide confidence and peace of mind in preparation of official documents and legal support of the transaction.

Prestations de service

HOW WE ARE WORKING

One manager will work with you from the first call to our company and until going to the doctor or placing the child in school. And it will definitely be a specialist who speaks the same language with you. For us, it is most important to fully immerse yourself in working with the client, so we practice an individual approach and obligatory bringing to a result that fully satisfies all your requests and wishes. You can read more about our approach in the reviews 

  • The list of our main services:
  • Real estate from developers
  • Resellers
  • Investment property
  • Rental of property
  • Obtaining a residence permit in Turkey
  • Registration of documents for Turkish citizenship
  • Sightseeing online tours

There are more than 1000 real estate objects in our catalog. The database is updated and replenished daily, which helps us to make selections from several options for any request

Temps de travail
Ouvrez maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 14:55
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Lundi
09:00 - 18:00
Mardi
09:00 - 18:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 18:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 18:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 18:00
Samedi
09:00 - 18:00
Dimanche
09:00 - 18:00
Nos agents en Turquie
Berkay Önal
296 propriétés
