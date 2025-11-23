  1. Realting.com
ИП Копылова Марина Александровна

Россия, Московская обл, г. Подольск, Красногвардейский бульвар д.33
Type de compagnie
Agence immobilière
Année de création de l'entreprise
2010
Sur la plateforme
Moins d'un mois
Langues
Русский
Site web
t.me/Gid_Zarubej_Nedvij
Temps de travail
Fermé maintenant
Actuellement dans l'entreprise: 00:20
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Lundi
09:00 - 20:00
Mardi
09:00 - 20:00
Mercredi
09:00 - 20:00
Jeudi
09:00 - 20:00
Vendredi
09:00 - 20:00
Samedi
09:00 - 20:00
Dimanche
09:00 - 20:00
Nos agents en Russie
Marina Kopylova
Agences à proximité
РБС
Russie, District fédéral de la Volga
Année de création de l'entreprise 2007
Propriété résidentielle 95
RBS Real Estate Agency was founded in Saratov on September 6, 2006 and is one of the most dynamically developing companies in the real estate market. We were one of the first Saratov real estate agencies to pay attention to the development of specialized areas: secondary and primary marke…
Konglomerat nedvizhimost
Russie, District fédéral du Nord-Ouest
The company operates mainly in the real estate market of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region but also has resources and partners in other regions of Russia and some foreign countries. All employees of the agency have been working in the field for more than 5 years, and each specialist kn…
ИП Шайдурова-Владимирская Екатерина Юрьевна
Russie, Iekaterinbourg
ConPro
Russie, District fédéral central
Propriété résidentielle 1
The company was created as investnent firm, there were service accumulation about clients, about delivery of equipmentm, about ecological projects, such as wastewater treatment, recycling of different types of waste. During the working process the direction of foreign property appeared and s…
ООО «АН Академия»
Russie, District fédéral du Nord-Ouest
Année de création de l'entreprise 2005
