Apartments for sale in Ylitornio, Finland

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Meltosjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Meltosjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to explore this excellent condition two bedroom townhouse apartment offering carefre…
$64,520
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
