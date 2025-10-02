Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Valkeakoski
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Valkeakoski, Finland

1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
Excellent location for a self-contained front house! This will be released immediately on sa…
$104,322
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
