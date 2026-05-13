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Lakefront Houses for sale in Valkeakoski, Finland

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Tyry, Finland
3 bedroom house
Tyry, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$114,053
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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