Terraced Apartments for sale in Valkeakoski, Finland

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/3
$90,752
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Valkeakoski, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Valkeakoski, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious and stylish terraced house in Juhannusvuori, Valkeakoski!Welcome to visit this wond…
$213,975
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Karjenniemi, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Karjenniemi, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/2
$112,587
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
