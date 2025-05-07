Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

сommercial property
26
offices
20
Restaurant Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant 260 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 260 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Restaurant 64 m² in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Restaurant 64 m²
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$100,434
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go