Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tuusula
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tuusula, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tuusula, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$212,839
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go