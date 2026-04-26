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Cottages for sale in Toivakka, Finland

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1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Toivakka, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Toivakka, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
Escape to the peace and beauty of Finnish nature with this inviting lakeside retreat on the …
$103,200
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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