Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tohmajarvi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Tohmajarvi, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Sakaniemi, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Sakaniemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
A two-storey villa built of hand-carved circular logs, renovated and equipped with interior …
$186,266
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go