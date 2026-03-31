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Villas for sale in Tervola, Finland

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Villa 2 bedrooms in Tervola, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tervola, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
Log house in natural peace in Louella — large private plot, only approx. 40 min from Rovanie…
$56,635
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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