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Villas for sale in Tampere, Finland

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1 property total found
Villa in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Villa
Tampere sub-region, Finland
$801,283
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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