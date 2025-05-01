Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere
  4. Commercial
  5. Office

Offices for Sale in Tampere, Finland

Office Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Office 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$112,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go