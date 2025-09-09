Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southwest Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 276 m²
Floor 1/2
A high-quality and unique seaside villa in Rymättylää, completed in 2024! The property is lo…
$3,34M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go