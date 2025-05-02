Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Southwest Finland
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Naantali, Finland
Villa 8 bedrooms
Naantali, Finland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
Great set of many possibilities, even for your own use, for a company, association, etc. The…
$1,57M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 1 bedroom in Kimitoon, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Kimitoon, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$172,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go