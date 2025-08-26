Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in South Savo, Finland

1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mantyharju, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mantyharju, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
$209,403
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
