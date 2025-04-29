Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Sodankyla
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Terrace

Terraced Cottages for sale in Sodankyla, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
A magnificent property in a stunning location invites you to enjoy happy days both in summer…
$92,340
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go