Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Sirkka
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Sirkka, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kittila, Finland
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
Located in the popular Rakkavaara area in Vähärakka, relatively close to the centre of Levi,…
$335,342
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go