Terraced Houses for sale in Sipoo, Finland

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Linnanpelto, Finland
4 bedroom house
Linnanpelto, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/3
$991,761
5 bedroom house in Sipoo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Sipoo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/3
$487,358
