  2. Finland
  3. Sipoo
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Sipoo, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 bedroom house in Kerava, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kerava, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
ATTENTION FAMILIES WITH CHILDREN! Now we would be offering a new detached house on our own p…
$505,444
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,412
5 bedroom house in Tervo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Peace, space and living close to nature in a location bordering a lush forest!Possibilities …
$110,566
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,335
2 bedroom apartment in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$50,946
1 bedroom apartment in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$166,977
Cottage 1 bedroom in Vihti, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Vihti, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$75,591
1 bedroom apartment in Turku sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Turku sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$133,130
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$361,032
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$366,673
2 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$179,388
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$261,748
