Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Siilinjarvi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Siilinjarvi, Finland

2 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Siilinjarvi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Siilinjarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 3/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$272,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go