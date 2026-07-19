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Townhouses for sale in Siikajoki, Finland

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Townhouse in Paavola, Finland
Townhouse
Paavola, Finland
A terraced property in geothermal heating, which was completed in 2019, has now gone on sale…
$147,862
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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