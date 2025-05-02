Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Salla, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
$100,761
5 bedroom house in Tervo, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
Peace, space and living close to nature in a location bordering a lush forest!Possibilities …
$110,566
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 4/5
$262,657
5 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
5 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 243 m²
Floor 1/3
$186,804
2 bedroom apartment in Korsholm, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Korsholm, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
$180,011
3 bedroom house in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
$362,286
2 bedroom house in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom house
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
Welcome to Rekola in Saarantie, where you will find a cozy detached house on its own quiet p…
$327,185
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/3
$146,047
1 bedroom apartment in Tullisilta, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tullisilta, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/7
$89,439
1 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/3
$50,946
1 bedroom house in Etela Paippinen, Finland
1 bedroom house
Etela Paippinen, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
$220,768
4 bedroom house in Oulu sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom house
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
$367,947
