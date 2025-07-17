Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Salla
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Salla, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment 12 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Apartment 12 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Bedrooms 12
A premium project in the very south of Oman, surrounded by hills, waterfalls and lagoons. Th…
$56,028
Leave a request
Apartment 3 457 bedrooms in Salla, Finland
Apartment 3 457 bedrooms
Salla, Finland
Bedrooms 3457
Area 158 m²
Closed residential complex with luxury residences on the seafront, surrounded by Trump Inter…
$150,420
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go