Houses for sale in Ruotsinpyhtaa, Finland

1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Loviisa, Finland
4 bedroom house
Loviisa, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
$54,020
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
