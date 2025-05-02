Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Rovaniemi, Finland

2 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Villa 1 bedroom
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/2
This lovely hoiday home is located to peaceful location in Norvajärvi but still just under 2…
$393,750
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Misi, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Misi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$253,044
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
