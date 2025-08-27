Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Ranua
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Houses for sale in Ranua, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ranua, Finland
4 bedroom house
Ranua, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 1/1
This charming detached house on Ranua's Moon Lake is devoid of new residents. In addition, t…
$115,315
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go