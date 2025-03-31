Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Ranua, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Office 55 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 55 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$134,375
Office 70 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 70 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
Price on request
Office 36 m² in Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Office 36 m²
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$91,205
Office 248 m² in Pudasjaervi, Finland
Office 248 m²
Pudasjaervi, Finland
Area 248 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$30,417
Commercial property 253 m² in Raahe, Finland
Commercial property 253 m²
Raahe, Finland
Area 253 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$70,302
Office 15 500 m² in Humppila, Finland
Office 15 500 m²
Humppila, Finland
Area 15 500 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this property
$433,461
Restaurant 64 m² in Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Restaurant 64 m²
Jaervenpaeae, Finland
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact a Habita representative for more information about this property
$93,349
Office 237 m² in Porvoo, Finland
Office 237 m²
Porvoo, Finland
Area 237 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$722,245
Restaurant 1 400 m² in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 1 400 m²
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Area 1 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Sold by offer, starting price €120,000, offers must be submitted by April 17, 2025. For sale…
$129,994
Commercial property 88 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Commercial property 88 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$379,595
Office 47 m² in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Office 47 m²
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$117,815
Manufacture 4 721 m² in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Manufacture 4 721 m²
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Area 4 721 m²
Floor 1/2
A business/office/production building in Kuopio in a good business location near the city ce…
$3,03M
