  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raisio
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Raisio, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
This plot is located in a planned area near the center of Levi, along the planned road under…
$96,277
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$255,558
Plot of land in Ranua, Finland
Plot of land
Ranua, Finland
**Stunning Lakeside Property for Sale in Ranua – On the Beautiful Eastern Shore of Lake Simo…
$53,007
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$117,649
Plot of land in Turun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Turun seutukunta, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$178,559
Plot of land in Ruokolahti, Finland
Plot of land
Ruokolahti, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Amazing and unique land plot with luxury specious villa to be built, customized to customer …
$59,774
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$225,643
Plot of land in Kittilae, Finland
Plot of land
Kittilae, Finland
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$1,03M
Plot of land in Yloejaervi, Finland
Plot of land
Yloejaervi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$322,727
Plot of land in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Plot of land
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$136,907
Plot of land in Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Plot of land
Oulun seutukunta, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$35,229
