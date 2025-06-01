Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raakkyla
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Raakkyla, Finland

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Piimalahti, Finland
Villa 6 bedrooms
Piimalahti, Finland
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 257 m²
Floor 1/3
Villa Ruusula is a villa complex suitable for permanent residence, leisure use and diverse b…
$777,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go