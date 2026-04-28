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Houses for sale in Raakkyla, Finland

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Raakkyla, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raakkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/1
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$176,496
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Raakkyla, Finland
Villa 3 bedrooms
Raakkyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/1
Villa Piranniemi — Wonderful holiday apartment 50km from Joensuu on the shores of Lake Suuri…
$114,291
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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